iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Announces $0.17 Monthly Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1698 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has raised its dividend by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years.

SHV stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $110.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,786,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,261,408. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $110.03 and a 1-year high of $110.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.56 and a 200 day moving average of $110.56.

Separately, ValuEngine raised iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

