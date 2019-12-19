Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf (BMV:GOVT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf (BMV:GOVT) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0397 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.12. Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf has a 52 week low of $448.20 and a 52 week high of $450.00.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.