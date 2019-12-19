Iteris Inc (NASDAQ:ITI) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Iteris Inc (NASDAQ:ITI) by 41.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 340,609 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 240,891 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.84% of Iteris worth $1,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Iteris by 10.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Iteris by 13.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Iteris by 3.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 147,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of Iteris by 4.8% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 108,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Iteris by 5.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 159,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. 47.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Iteris alerts:

NASDAQ:ITI opened at $5.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $206.93 million, a PE ratio of -46.27 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Iteris Inc has a 52 week low of $3.24 and a 52 week high of $6.69.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Iteris had a negative net margin of 8.34% and a negative return on equity of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $27.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Iteris Inc will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ITI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Iteris from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Northland Securities set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Iteris and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Iteris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Dougherty & Co started coverage on shares of Iteris in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Iteris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.17.

Iteris Company Profile

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions worldwide. The company's Roadway Sensors segment provides vehicle detection sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications. Its products include Vantage detection system to detect vehicle presence at intersections, as well as vehicle count, speed, and other traffic data; Vantage Vector video/radar hybrid product, an vehicle detection sensor; and VantageLive!, a cloud-based platform; and Vantage systems equipped with smartcycle capability to differentiate between bicycles and other vehicles with a single video detection camera.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Iteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.