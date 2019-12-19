iTicoin Market Capitalization Hits $23,398.00 (ITI)

iTicoin (CURRENCY:ITI) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. One iTicoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.73 or 0.00010165 BTC on major exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Cryptopia. iTicoin has a total market cap of $23,398.00 and $130.00 worth of iTicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, iTicoin has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014019 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00185903 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.25 or 0.01184548 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000616 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00025416 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00120392 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

iTicoin Coin Profile

iTicoin’s total supply is 9,999,992 coins and its circulating supply is 32,000 coins. The official website for iTicoin is iticoin.com.

Buying and Selling iTicoin

iTicoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iTicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iTicoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy iTicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

