Ivy (IVY) Achieves Market Cap of $542,580.00

Ivy (CURRENCY:IVY) traded 69.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. In the last week, Ivy has traded down 71% against the US dollar. Ivy has a total market cap of $542,580.00 and approximately $11.00 worth of Ivy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ivy token can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Cryptopia, CoinBene and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00037865 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $460.56 or 0.06454511 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000462 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00028485 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001501 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Ivy Profile

Ivy is a token. It was first traded on April 15th, 2018. Ivy’s total supply is 1,610,924,200 tokens and its circulating supply is 641,021,072 tokens. Ivy’s official Twitter account is @ivykoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ivy’s official website is www.ivykoin.com. The official message board for Ivy is medium.com/@ivykoin.

Buying and Selling Ivy

Ivy can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, IDEX, HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ivy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ivy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ivy using one of the exchanges listed above.

