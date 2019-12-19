J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE:JCP) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE:JCP) will report earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for J C Penney’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the lowest is ($0.14). J C Penney posted earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 138.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J C Penney will report full-year earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($0.93). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.64). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow J C Penney.

J C Penney (NYSE:JCP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The department store operator reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. J C Penney had a negative return on equity of 24.09% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.52) EPS.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of J C Penney by 80.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 44,761 shares of the department store operator’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 19,964 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of J C Penney during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. bought a new stake in J C Penney in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J C Penney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in J C Penney by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 136,777 shares of the department store operator’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 10,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.08% of the company’s stock.

JCP traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $1.09. 915,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,193,959. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.96. J C Penney has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $1.91. The firm has a market cap of $347.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.66.

About J C Penney

J. C. Penney Company, Inc, through its subsidiary J. C. Penney Corporation, Inc, sells merchandise through department stores. The company primarily sells family apparel and footwear, accessories, fine and fashion jewelry, beauty products, and home furnishings; and provides services, including styling salon, optical, portrait photography, and custom decorating services.

