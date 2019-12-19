James A. Gustke Sells 2,599 Shares of Ooma Inc (NYSE:OOMA) Stock

Ooma Inc (NYSE:OOMA) VP James A. Gustke sold 2,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total value of $33,475.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 120,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,550,095.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:OOMA traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $12.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,030. Ooma Inc has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $16.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $287.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.83 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.80.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $39.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.39 million. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 48.71% and a negative net margin of 13.73%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ooma Inc will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OOMA has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Ooma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ooma in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Ooma from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ooma in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Ooma by 37.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,395,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,620,000 after purchasing an additional 383,436 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Ooma by 44.0% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 732,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,681,000 after buying an additional 223,850 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ooma by 33.5% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 448,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,701,000 after buying an additional 112,673 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ooma by 4.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,596,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,727,000 after buying an additional 69,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ooma by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,253,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,132,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the period. 72.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart cloud-based SaaS platform serves as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services. Its business and residential solutions deliver PureVoice high-definition voice quality, advanced functionality, and integration with mobile devices; and platform helps to create smart workplace and homes by offering communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications.

