Jennifer Newstead Sells 260 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.93, for a total value of $51,721.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,967.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jennifer Newstead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 10th, Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.57, for a total value of $52,408.20.

On Tuesday, December 3rd, Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.37, for a total value of $51,316.20.

On Tuesday, November 26th, Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total value of $52,002.60.

On Tuesday, November 19th, Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total value of $51,324.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $3.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $206.06. The company had a trading volume of 16,507,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,358,672. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.02 and a 12 month high of $208.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $588.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.59.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $17.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 27.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

FB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Facebook from $197.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Aegis restated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Facebook from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.04.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cavalier Investments LLC raised its position in Facebook by 99.9% during the third quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Martin Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 66,928 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $11,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC raised its position in Facebook by 288.0% in the 2nd quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC now owns 14,187 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 10,531 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its position in Facebook by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 3,190,182 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $615,707,000 after purchasing an additional 32,734 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Facebook by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 63.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

