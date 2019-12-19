Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Shows

Press coverage about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Johnson & Johnson earned a news sentiment score of 1.60 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $169.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.50.

JNJ stock traded up $2.16 on Thursday, reaching $145.35. 9,182,651 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,143,928. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $121.00 and a 12 month high of $145.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $136.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.14 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 39.81%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.45%.

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $284,538.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,736 shares in the company, valued at $7,298,397.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Hubert Joly bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $141.28 per share, with a total value of $706,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

