KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $658.13 Million

Brokerages predict that KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) will post sales of $658.13 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for KAR Auction Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $635.60 million to $677.63 million. KAR Auction Services posted sales of $929.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 29.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that KAR Auction Services will report full year sales of $2.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.75 billion to $2.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $2.98 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover KAR Auction Services.

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.04). KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $701.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. KAR Auction Services’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on KAR shares. CJS Securities cut shares of KAR Auction Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.58.

NYSE KAR opened at $21.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.41. KAR Auction Services has a 12-month low of $16.41 and a 12-month high of $28.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. KAR Auction Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.68%.

In other news, Director Mark E. Hill acquired 18,500 shares of KAR Auction Services stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.50 per share, for a total transaction of $397,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in KAR Auction Services by 78.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in KAR Auction Services during the second quarter worth $42,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 114.9% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 4,668 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KAR Auction Services (KAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.