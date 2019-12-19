Karen Mcloughlin Sells 318 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) Stock

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) CFO Karen Mcloughlin sold 318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $19,668.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,026 shares in the company, valued at $4,207,408.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.71. 3,841,814 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,953,025. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $34.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.04. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 52-week low of $56.73 and a 52-week high of $74.85.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.90%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 35.3% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 716 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,027.3% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,116 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 100.0% during the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CTSH shares. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.72.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

