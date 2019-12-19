Kin Market Capitalization Tops $3.92 Million (KIN)

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 19th. Kin has a market capitalization of $3.92 million and $226,756.00 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Kin has traded down 21.9% against the US dollar. One Kin token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and OTCBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Kin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014041 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00186067 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.17 or 0.01184016 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000617 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00025425 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00120252 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Kin

Kin’s launch date was May 25th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,214,839,705,290 tokens. Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation. The official website for Kin is kinecosystem.org. The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kin’s official message board is medium.com/kinfoundation.

Buying and Selling Kin

Kin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, COSS, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Fatbtc, CoinFalcon, Bancor Network, Stellarport, Mercatox, YoBit, DDEX, HitBTC, Allbit and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.