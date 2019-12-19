Korea Electric Power (KEP) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Korea Electric Power (NYSE: KEP) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/18/2019 – Korea Electric Power was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

12/12/2019 – Korea Electric Power was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

12/6/2019 – Korea Electric Power was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

12/2/2019 – Korea Electric Power is now covered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/29/2019 – Korea Electric Power was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

11/29/2019 – Korea Electric Power was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/20/2019 – Korea Electric Power was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

11/14/2019 – Korea Electric Power was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/5/2019 – Korea Electric Power was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating.

11/5/2019 – Korea Electric Power was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "Korea Electric Power Corporation generates and supplies electric power to its customers, both industrial and residential. The Korean government owns the majority of the company."

10/23/2019 – Korea Electric Power was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

Shares of NYSE:KEP traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $12.00. The company had a trading volume of 4,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,872. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.90 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.10. Korea Electric Power Co. has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $15.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Korea Electric Power during the second quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Korea Electric Power by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 376,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Korea Electric Power by 131.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 5,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC lifted its position in Korea Electric Power by 1,110.6% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,365 shares during the last quarter. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments.

