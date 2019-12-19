K&S (SDF) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

K&S (ETR: SDF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/13/2019 – K&S was given a new €12.20 ($14.19) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/12/2019 – K&S was given a new €9.50 ($11.05) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

12/12/2019 – K&S was given a new €14.00 ($16.28) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/12/2019 – K&S had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

12/11/2019 – K&S was given a new €10.70 ($12.44) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/11/2019 – K&S was given a new €13.10 ($15.23) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/11/2019 – K&S was given a new €14.40 ($16.74) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/6/2019 – K&S was given a new €10.00 ($11.63) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/4/2019 – K&S was given a new €10.70 ($12.44) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/21/2019 – K&S was given a new €9.50 ($11.05) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/21/2019 – K&S was given a new €17.00 ($19.77) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/20/2019 – K&S was given a new €13.10 ($15.23) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/18/2019 – K&S was given a new €12.70 ($14.77) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/15/2019 – K&S was given a new €14.00 ($16.28) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/15/2019 – K&S was given a new €12.00 ($13.95) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/14/2019 – K&S was given a new €11.00 ($12.79) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/14/2019 – K&S was given a new €16.00 ($18.60) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/14/2019 – K&S was given a new €20.00 ($23.26) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/14/2019 – K&S was given a new €14.40 ($16.74) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/14/2019 – K&S had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

11/14/2019 – K&S was given a new €19.00 ($22.09) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/11/2019 – K&S was given a new €12.50 ($14.53) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/6/2019 – K&S was given a new €19.00 ($22.09) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/28/2019 – K&S was given a new €19.00 ($22.09) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

ETR:SDF opened at €11.29 ($13.12) on Thursday. K&S AG has a 1-year low of €9.97 ($11.60) and a 1-year high of €18.61 ($21.64). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €11.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of €13.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells potash, magnesium, and salt products worldwide. Its Potash and Magnesium Products segment produces and markets mineral fertilizers, such as potassium chloride for various crops, including cereals, corn, rice, and soy beans; fertilizer specialties for rapeseeds, potatoes, citrus fruits, vines, and vegetables; potassium and magnesium products for industrial applications; and a range of products for use in pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food processing, and animal feed industries.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for K&S AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K&S AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.