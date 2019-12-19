Kuai Token (KT) Hits One Day Volume of $4.23 Million

Kuai Token (CURRENCY:KT) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. One Kuai Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00002025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YunEx and DragonEX. Kuai Token has a market capitalization of $1.42 million and $4.23 million worth of Kuai Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kuai Token has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kuai Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013988 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00185551 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $85.40 or 0.01185321 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000628 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00025360 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00119965 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Kuai Token Profile

Kuai Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,820,138 tokens. The official website for Kuai Token is www.kuaitoken.com.

Buying and Selling Kuai Token

Kuai Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX and YunEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuai Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kuai Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kuai Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kuai Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kuai Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.