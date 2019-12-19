Lamden Market Cap Hits $2.18 Million (TAU)

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. One Lamden token can now be purchased for $0.0154 or 0.00000215 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Radar Relay, HitBTC, IDEX and Bilaxy. Lamden has a market cap of $2.18 million and approximately $13,877.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lamden has traded 28.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lamden alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00034383 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00001089 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000139 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Lamden Profile

Lamden (CRYPTO:TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2017. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 tokens. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lamden is lamden.io.

Buying and Selling Lamden

Lamden can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, HitBTC, IDEX, Bilaxy and DEx.top. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lamden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lamden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.