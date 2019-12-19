Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR) Director Steven Taslitz Sells 150,960 Shares

Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR) Director Steven Taslitz sold 150,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $2,641,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Steven Taslitz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Laureate Education alerts:

On Tuesday, December 17th, Steven Taslitz sold 200 shares of Laureate Education stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $3,500.00.

NASDAQ LAUR traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,428,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,779. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of -580.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Laureate Education Inc has a 12 month low of $13.70 and a 12 month high of $18.57.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $773.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.12 million. Laureate Education had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a net margin of 28.67%. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Laureate Education Inc will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Laureate Education in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Laureate Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Laureate Education in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Laureate Education from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Laureate Education currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.33.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Laureate Education by 130.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 37,135 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Laureate Education by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 161,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after buying an additional 49,484 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in shares of Laureate Education during the 2nd quarter worth about $254,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 179,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Laureate Education in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,449,000. 56.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It operates through five segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean, Rest of World, and Online & Partnerships. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

Further Reading: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Laureate Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laureate Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.