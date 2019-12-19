LINA Market Capitalization Achieves $10.16 Million (LINA)

LINA (CURRENCY:LINA) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 19th. LINA has a market cap of $10.16 million and approximately $330,055.00 worth of LINA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LINA token can currently be bought for about $0.0367 or 0.00000509 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. Over the last seven days, LINA has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013986 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00185425 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.04 or 0.01182674 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000636 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00025216 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00120286 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

LINA Profile

LINA’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 277,040,967 tokens. LINA’s official Twitter account is @lina_network. The official website for LINA is lina.review.

Buying and Selling LINA

LINA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LINA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

