LiquidApps (DAPP) Hits Market Cap of $3.27 Million

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. LiquidApps has a total market capitalization of $3.27 million and approximately $144,854.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LiquidApps token can currently be purchased for $0.0069 or 0.00000095 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network, HitBTC and Bancor Network. In the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Velas (VLX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000400 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

LiquidApps Token Profile

LiquidApps (DAPP) is a token. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,021,946,821 tokens and its circulating supply is 475,546,203 tokens. The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps. The official website for LiquidApps is www.liquidapps.io. LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

LiquidApps Token Trading

LiquidApps can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Switcheo Network and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiquidApps should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LiquidApps using one of the exchanges listed above.

