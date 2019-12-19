Litecoin Cash Market Capitalization Achieves $4.76 Million (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0073 or 0.00000101 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, YoBit, Exrates and Stocks.Exchange. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $4.76 million and approximately $80,176.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.73 or 0.02665479 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000136 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000417 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 29% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000853 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7,041.15 or 0.98075420 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Profile

Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2018. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 655,468,707 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh.

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Trade Satoshi, HitBTC, Exrates, Mercatox, Braziliex, SouthXchange, CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

