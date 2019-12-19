Loom Network (LOOM) Trading Down 7.5% Over Last Week

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. Loom Network has a total market cap of $16.06 million and $3.04 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loom Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0166 or 0.00000232 BTC on exchanges including Binance, Hotbit, Coinbe and DragonEX. During the last seven days, Loom Network has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014047 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00185828 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $84.35 or 0.01182173 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00025444 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00120309 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Loom Network Profile

Loom Network was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 969,618,616 tokens. The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork. The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network.

Buying and Selling Loom Network

Loom Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, Kucoin, LATOKEN, Allbit, GOPAX, DEx.top, Poloniex, Bittrex, Upbit, CoinExchange, DragonEX, Hotbit, Bitbns, IDEX, DDEX, Coinbe, YoBit, Binance and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loom Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loom Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

