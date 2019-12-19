Loopring Trading Down 5.6% Over Last Week (LRC)

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. Loopring has a total market capitalization of $20.14 million and $1.81 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loopring token can now be bought for $0.0220 or 0.00000306 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Bithumb, OKEx and Gate.io. During the last week, Loopring has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014041 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00186067 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.17 or 0.01184016 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000617 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00025425 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00120252 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Loopring Profile

Loopring’s launch date was August 6th, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,374,814,540 tokens and its circulating supply is 915,850,703 tokens. The official website for Loopring is loopring.org. The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg. Loopring’s official message board is medium.com/@loopring.

Buying and Selling Loopring

Loopring can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: AirSwap, Bitbns, YoBit, Bittrex, Bithumb, OTCBTC, CoinExchange, Upbit, Ethfinex, DragonEX, IDEX, HitBTC, Tokenomy, IDAX, Binance, OKEx and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loopring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

