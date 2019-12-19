Lunyr Price Tops $0.78 (LUN)

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 19th. One Lunyr token can now be purchased for approximately $0.78 or 0.00010844 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, BiteBTC and Huobi. In the last week, Lunyr has traded down 7.9% against the dollar. Lunyr has a market cap of $1.78 million and $37,746.00 worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013989 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00186354 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.38 or 0.01191083 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00025502 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00120957 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Lunyr Token Profile

Lunyr was first traded on March 8th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 tokens. Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lunyr’s official website is lunyr.com. The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Lunyr

Lunyr can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, BigONE, Upbit, YoBit, HitBTC, BiteBTC, Gate.io, Bittrex, Liqui and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunyr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lunyr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lunyr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

