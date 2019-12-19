Maincoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $2,650.00 (MNC)

Maincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. In the last week, Maincoin has traded down 31.5% against the US dollar. Maincoin has a market capitalization of $125,910.00 and approximately $2,650.00 worth of Maincoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maincoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, BTC-Alpha, Sistemkoin and P2PB2B.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Maincoin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00037954 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $471.88 or 0.06588183 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000461 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00028314 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001485 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000333 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Maincoin Profile

Maincoin is a token. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2018. Maincoin’s total supply is 380,020,245 tokens and its circulating supply is 268,926,150 tokens. The official website for Maincoin is maincoin.money. Maincoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maincoin is /r/MainCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Maincoin Token Trading

Maincoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Sistemkoin, Mercatox, Livecoin and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maincoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maincoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maincoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maincoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maincoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.