Maker Market Cap Tops $473.42 Million (MKR)

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. Maker has a total market capitalization of $473.42 million and approximately $4.58 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Maker has traded down 4.9% against the dollar. One Maker token can now be bought for approximately $473.42 or 0.06573207 BTC on exchanges including BitMart, Ethfinex, Kucoin and Gate.io.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00037643 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000461 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00030371 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001974 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001472 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00024076 BTC.

Maker Token Profile

Maker (CRYPTO:MKR) is a token. It launched on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens. Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO. The official website for Maker is makerdao.com.

Maker Token Trading

Maker can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Ethfinex, Kucoin, Radar Relay, GOPAX, DDEX, Kyber Network, OasisDEX, Gate.io, Switcheo Network, Bibox, CoinMex, Bancor Network, BitMart, OKEx and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

