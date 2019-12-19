Manna (MANNA) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $5.00

Manna (CURRENCY:MANNA) traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. In the last seven days, Manna has traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Manna coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange and FreiExchange. Manna has a market cap of $130,775.00 and $5.00 worth of Manna was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Fusion (FSN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002551 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000388 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,987.77 or 0.97823182 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00018353 BTC.

Manna Profile

Manna is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 12th, 2018. Manna’s total supply is 2,360,579,268 coins and its circulating supply is 565,752,926 coins. The official website for Manna is www.mannabase.com. The Reddit community for Manna is /r/Grantcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Manna’s official Twitter account is @mannacurrency.

Manna Coin Trading

Manna can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manna directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Manna should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Manna using one of the exchanges listed above.

