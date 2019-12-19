MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.90.

MNKD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of MannKind in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of MannKind in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MannKind in the 2nd quarter worth $452,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in MannKind in the third quarter worth about $90,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in MannKind by 5.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,827,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,301,000 after purchasing an additional 526,309 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MannKind during the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Scopia Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MannKind during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,074,000. 25.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNKD opened at $1.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $273.49 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 2.32. MannKind has a 1 year low of $0.94 and a 1 year high of $2.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.20.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MannKind will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients. It offers Afrezza, a dry powder formulation of human insulin that controls high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes in the United States.

