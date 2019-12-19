MARK.SPACE (MRK) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.22 Million

MARK.SPACE (CURRENCY:MRK) traded up 18.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. During the last seven days, MARK.SPACE has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar. One MARK.SPACE token can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges including COSS, IDEX, BTC-Alpha and Liquid. MARK.SPACE has a total market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $39.00 worth of MARK.SPACE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Grin (GRIN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00013431 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000621 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003388 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00001151 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Woodcoin (LOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00001399 BTC.

About MARK.SPACE

MARK.SPACE uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 20th, 2017. MARK.SPACE’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 773,986,157 tokens. MARK.SPACE’s official website is mark.space. The Reddit community for MARK.SPACE is /r/markspace. MARK.SPACE’s official Twitter account is @markspaceio. MARK.SPACE’s official message board is medium.com/@markspace.

MARK.SPACE Token Trading

MARK.SPACE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, IDEX, COSS and Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MARK.SPACE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MARK.SPACE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MARK.SPACE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

