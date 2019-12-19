Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) Director Argiris Kyriakidis Sells 2,300 Shares

Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) Director Argiris Kyriakidis sold 2,300 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.92, for a total transaction of $342,516.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,808 shares in the company, valued at $864,927.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Argiris Kyriakidis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 12th, Argiris Kyriakidis sold 2,400 shares of Marriott International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.82, for a total value of $347,568.00.

On Wednesday, November 27th, Argiris Kyriakidis sold 1,500 shares of Marriott International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.45, for a total value of $212,175.00.

On Monday, November 25th, Argiris Kyriakidis sold 2,100 shares of Marriott International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.75, for a total value of $289,275.00.

On Thursday, November 14th, Argiris Kyriakidis sold 1,100 shares of Marriott International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.21, for a total value of $147,631.00.

Shares of MAR traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $150.01. The stock had a trading volume of 37,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,729,123. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.38. Marriott International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $100.62 and a fifty-two week high of $149.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 134.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Marriott International Inc will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.92%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Marriott International by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,704,000 after buying an additional 4,439 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Marriott International by 2,931.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $123.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Cowen set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Marriott International from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.64.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

