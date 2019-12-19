Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) Holdings Cut by State Street Corp

State Street Corp reduced its stake in Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,219,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 56,638 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 2.23% of Marten Transport worth $25,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 1,073.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Marten Transport in the second quarter worth $193,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marten Transport in the third quarter worth $227,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its stake in Marten Transport by 19.3% in the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 14,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Marten Transport in the second quarter valued at $270,000. Institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. KeyCorp raised shares of Marten Transport from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marten Transport has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MRTN opened at $21.71 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.03. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 1.44. Marten Transport, Ltd has a 12-month low of $15.39 and a 12-month high of $22.80.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $214.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.10 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marten Transport, Ltd will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.00%.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

