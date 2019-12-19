Max Property Group Trading Up 26.4% This Week (MPG)

Max Property Group (CURRENCY:MPG) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. During the last week, Max Property Group has traded 26.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Max Property Group token can now be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX and P2PB2B. Max Property Group has a market cap of $416,701.00 and $58,433.00 worth of Max Property Group was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Max Property Group Token Profile

MPG is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 16th, 2018. Max Property Group’s total supply is 784,888,850 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,545,307 tokens. Max Property Group’s official website is maxcrowdfund.com. Max Property Group’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Max Property Group’s official message board is medium.com/maxpropertygroup.

Buying and Selling Max Property Group

Max Property Group can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Max Property Group directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Max Property Group should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Max Property Group using one of the exchanges listed above.

