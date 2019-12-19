Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,054 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.42% of Maxar Technologies worth $1,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Maxar Technologies by 838.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,832 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the second quarter worth about $82,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Maxar Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 64.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Maxar Technologies alerts:

MAXR opened at $12.93 on Thursday. Maxar Technologies Inc has a one year low of $3.83 and a one year high of $13.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $767.73 million, a P/E ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.47.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($1.03). The firm had revenue of $479.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.91 million. Maxar Technologies had a negative net margin of 45.15% and a negative return on equity of 20.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($4.88) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Maxar Technologies Inc will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.38%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MAXR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maxar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $9.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Maxar Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.17.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc, a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides space technology solutions for commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, satellite payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and robotic systems and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.