Measurable Data Token Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $10.68 Million (MDT)

Measurable Data Token (CURRENCY:MDT) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. One Measurable Data Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0094 or 0.00000131 BTC on exchanges including $5.60, $7.50, $24.68 and $50.98. Measurable Data Token has a market cap of $5.26 million and $10.68 million worth of Measurable Data Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Measurable Data Token has traded up 19.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Measurable Data Token alerts:

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000227 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000030 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Measurable Data Token

Measurable Data Token (MDT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2015. Measurable Data Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 558,975,019 coins. The Reddit community for Measurable Data Token is /r/MeasurableDataToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Measurable Data Token’s official Twitter account is @MeasurableData and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Measurable Data Token is www.mdt.co.

Measurable Data Token Coin Trading

Measurable Data Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $18.94, $10.39, $13.77, $33.94, $51.55, $5.60, $50.98, $7.50, $24.43, $24.68, $20.33 and $32.15. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Measurable Data Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Measurable Data Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Measurable Data Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Measurable Data Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Measurable Data Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.