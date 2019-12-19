MenaPay (MPAY) Tops 1-Day Volume of $412,240.00

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 19th. In the last week, MenaPay has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. MenaPay has a market cap of $1.26 million and approximately $412,240.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MenaPay token can currently be bought for $0.0121 or 0.00000170 BTC on major exchanges including Hanbitco, ABCC, Dcoin and Sistemkoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014047 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00185828 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.35 or 0.01182173 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00025444 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00120309 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MenaPay Profile

MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,899,670 tokens. The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for MenaPay is medium.com/menapay. MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio. The official website for MenaPay is www.menapay.io.

Buying and Selling MenaPay

MenaPay can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Dcoin, Sistemkoin, ABCC and Hanbitco. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MenaPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MenaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

