Mercantil Bank Holding Corp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Mercantil Bank Holding Corp (NASDAQ:AMTB) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.58.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMTB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mercantil Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mercantil Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Mercantil Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Mercantil Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Mercantil Bank during the second quarter valued at about $102,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Mercantil Bank during the second quarter valued at about $409,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Mercantil Bank during the second quarter worth about $654,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Mercantil Bank by 44.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMTB opened at $22.15 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.46 and a 200-day moving average of $19.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $975.16 million and a P/E ratio of 16.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Mercantil Bank has a twelve month low of $11.83 and a twelve month high of $23.59.

Mercantil Bank (NASDAQ:AMTB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The company had revenue of $66.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.36 million. Mercantil Bank had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 7.81%. On average, analysts anticipate that Mercantil Bank will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mercantil Bank Company Profile

Mercantil Bank Holding Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Corporate LATAM, Treasury, and Institutional.

