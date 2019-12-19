Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $981.04 Million

Brokerages expect Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) to announce $981.04 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Meritor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $917.50 million to $1.07 billion. Meritor posted sales of $1.04 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Meritor will report full-year sales of $3.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.73 billion to $3.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.52 billion to $4.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Meritor.

Get Meritor alerts:

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The auto parts company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Meritor had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 78.25%. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Meritor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Meritor from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Meritor from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Meritor from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.80.

In other news, CAO Paul Bialy sold 3,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total value of $85,689.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Craig sold 170,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total value of $4,226,134.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 250,728 shares of company stock valued at $6,179,082 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meritor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,935,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Meritor by 2,068.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,154,290 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,992,000 after buying an additional 1,101,070 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Meritor by 67.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,167,951 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,322,000 after buying an additional 471,038 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Meritor by 601.7% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 315,340 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,647,000 after purchasing an additional 270,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Meritor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,824,000.

Meritor stock opened at $24.43 on Thursday. Meritor has a 52 week low of $15.89 and a 52 week high of $25.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.30.

About Meritor

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket, Industrial and Trailer.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Meritor (MTOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Meritor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.