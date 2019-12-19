Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Shares Acquired by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,981 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 728 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Mesa Laboratories worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mesa Laboratories during the second quarter valued at $27,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 1,982.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 354 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 489 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John Bradley Schmieder sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.06, for a total transaction of $166,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,119 shares in the company, valued at $17,882,829.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Evan Guillemin sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.31, for a total value of $1,884,825.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,265,510.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

MLAB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Mesa Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Mesa Laboratories in a research report on Monday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mesa Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.33.

MLAB opened at $245.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.76, a current ratio of 16.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.62 and a beta of 0.20. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.21 and a 52-week high of $268.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.82.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $25.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million. Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 17.61%. On average, research analysts forecast that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.92%.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products. The company's Instruments segment offers data loggers, which are precision instruments used in critical manufacturing, quality control, and validation applications; medical meters and calibration solutions used to test various parameters of the dialysis fluid, and the calibration and operation of the dialysis machine; gas flow calibration and air sampling equipment that are used for industrial hygiene assessments, calibration of gas metering equipment, and environmental air monitoring; and torque testing systems used for measure bottle cap tightness.

