Michael J. Wiley Sells 30,000 Shares of Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) Stock

Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) insider Michael J. Wiley sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total transaction of $2,391,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 142,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,378,993.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:GH traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $81.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,787,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,958. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.01 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.27. Guardant Health Inc has a 12-month low of $32.33 and a 12-month high of $112.21.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.25. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 40.99% and a negative return on equity of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $60.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.94) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 180.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Guardant Health Inc will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

GH has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Guardant Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.60.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Guardant Health in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Guardant Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Guardant Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

