Michael J. Wiley Sells 9,096 Shares of Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) Stock

Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) insider Michael J. Wiley sold 9,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $724,314.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 142,737 shares in the company, valued at $11,366,147.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

GH traded up $1.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $81.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,787,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,958. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.27. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.01 and a beta of 0.22. Guardant Health Inc has a 12-month low of $32.33 and a 12-month high of $112.21.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.25. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 40.99% and a negative return on equity of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $60.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.94) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 180.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Guardant Health Inc will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Guardant Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Guardant Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Guardant Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. 78.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.60.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.