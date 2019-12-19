Millennium Management LLC Acquires 15,721 Shares of Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE)

Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) by 34.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,721 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.31% of Bridge Bancorp worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bridge Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $2,075,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its holdings in Bridge Bancorp by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 228,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,718,000 after acquiring an additional 30,073 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Bridge Bancorp by 127.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 37,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 20,930 shares in the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bridge Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $589,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Bridge Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $511,000. 59.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Bridge Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Bridge Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

In other Bridge Bancorp news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 51,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total value of $1,697,202.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,759 shares of company stock worth $3,913,792. Insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BDGE opened at $33.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Bridge Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.12 and a 1-year high of $34.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $659.53 million, a P/E ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.78.

Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. Bridge Bancorp had a net margin of 25.32% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $42.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.70 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bridge Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Bridge Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the BNB Bank that provide commercial and consumer banking products and services to small businesses, and municipal and consumer relationships. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits. The company offers commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage, residential mortgage, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer, home equity, and construction and land loans; and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities.

