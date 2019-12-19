Millennium Management LLC Acquires 305,807 Shares of Agenus Inc (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agenus Inc (NASDAQ:AGEN) by 68.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 750,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 305,807 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.55% of Agenus worth $1,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGEN. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Agenus by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,294,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,884,000 after acquiring an additional 919,105 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Agenus by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,540,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,620,000 after acquiring an additional 793,180 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Agenus by 14.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,399,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,192,000 after purchasing an additional 309,954 shares in the last quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Agenus by 3.7% during the second quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,408,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Agenus by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,167,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 10,663 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.72% of the company’s stock.

AGEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Agenus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Agenus in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

NASDAQ:AGEN opened at $3.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.97. Agenus Inc has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $4.57. The stock has a market cap of $527.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 2.05.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Agenus Inc will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the body's immune system to fight cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies.

