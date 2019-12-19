Millennium Management LLC Acquires 361,209 Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH) by 1,692.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 382,552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 361,209 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.88% of Sportsman’s Warehouse worth $1,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 87.5% during the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 87.5% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 14,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 6,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 97.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sportsman's Warehouse alerts:

SPWH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson set a $6.00 price target on Sportsman’s Warehouse and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. BidaskClub raised Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.30.

Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse stock opened at $7.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $345.84 million, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.41 and a 200-day moving average of $5.23. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $3.41 and a 1-year high of $8.82.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The business had revenue of $242.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sportsman’s Warehouse

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

Featured Story: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPWH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH).

Receive News & Ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.