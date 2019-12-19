Millennium Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Adecoagro SA (NYSE:AGRO)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adecoagro SA (NYSE:AGRO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 303,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Adecoagro as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AGRO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Adecoagro by 170.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 54,593 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Adecoagro by 105.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 193,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 99,447 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Adecoagro by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 14,871 shares in the last quarter. Serengeti Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Adecoagro in the 3rd quarter worth $1,458,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Adecoagro by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,230,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,786,000 after purchasing an additional 163,500 shares during the period. 46.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Adecoagro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine cut Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. TheStreet raised Adecoagro from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Adecoagro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Adecoagro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.06.

Shares of AGRO stock opened at $8.09 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $912.66 million, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.71. Adecoagro SA has a 12 month low of $5.29 and a 12 month high of $8.23.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.27. Adecoagro had a negative net margin of 1.76% and a positive return on equity of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $220.31 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Adecoagro SA will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Adecoagro

Adecoagro SA, an agricultural company, engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production, and land transformation activities in South America. The company engages in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains, oilseeds, and fibers including wheat, corn, soybeans, cotton, sunflowers, and other; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

