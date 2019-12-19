Millennium Management LLC Acquires Shares of 194,762 YPF SA (NYSE:YPF)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YPF SA (NYSE:YPF) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 194,762 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of YPF by 213.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,725,347 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $213,519,000 after purchasing an additional 7,982,897 shares in the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in YPF by 305.1% during the 3rd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,845,480 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143,005 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in YPF by 121.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,082,368 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $19,314,000 after buying an additional 1,140,055 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in YPF during the first quarter worth $12,605,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in YPF during the second quarter worth $15,380,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YPF stock opened at $10.70 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.22. YPF SA has a 12-month low of $8.04 and a 12-month high of $18.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

YPF (NYSE:YPF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. YPF had a positive return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. On average, analysts predict that YPF SA will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

YPF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of YPF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of YPF in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $9.20 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of YPF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Santander downgraded YPF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded YPF from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. YPF currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.10.

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). It is also involved in the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

