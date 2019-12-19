Millennium Management LLC Acquires Shares of 68,166 Banco Macro SA ADR (NYSE:BMA)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Macro SA ADR (NYSE:BMA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 68,166 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,773,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Banco Macro at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Macro during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Exane Derivatives increased its position in Banco Macro by 641.0% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Macro in the first quarter valued at $98,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Macro in the second quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Macro in the second quarter valued at $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Banco Macro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Scotiabank raised shares of Banco Macro from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Itau BBA Securities reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Banco Macro in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Banco Macro from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

Shares of BMA opened at $33.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.10. Banco Macro SA ADR has a 12-month low of $21.41 and a 12-month high of $77.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.18.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The bank reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $1.53. The firm had revenue of $490.69 million for the quarter. Banco Macro had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 44.95%. Analysts predict that Banco Macro SA ADR will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Banco Macro Profile

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

