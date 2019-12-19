Millennium Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Studio City International Holdings Ltd (NYSE:MSC)

Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Studio City International Holdings Ltd (NYSE:MSC) by 79.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,543 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Studio City International worth $1,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Shares of NYSE MSC opened at $19.98 on Thursday. Studio City International Holdings Ltd has a 1 year low of $12.73 and a 1 year high of $21.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.72. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.25 and a beta of -1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.12. Studio City International had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 2.12%. The firm had revenue of $158.10 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Studio City International Holdings Ltd will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

MSC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Studio City International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Studio City International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th.

Studio City International Company Profile

Studio City International Holdings Ltd. is a gaming, retail and entertainment resort located in Cotai, Macau. It engages in the hospitality business and provision of gaming related services in Macau. The company was founded on August 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

