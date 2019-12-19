Millennium Management LLC Buys 22,865 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX)

Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,865 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRX. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the second quarter worth about $53,000. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1,263.2% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 3,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the second quarter worth approximately $180,000. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $165,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,500 shares of company stock valued at $294,795. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Sunday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank cut Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Sandler O’Neill raised Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.65.

Shares of NYSE BRX opened at $21.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.64. Brixmor Property Group Inc has a 52-week low of $14.11 and a 52-week high of $22.74. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $292.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.51 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. This is an increase from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 60.54%.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

