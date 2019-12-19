Millennium Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its holdings in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,470 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Mercadolibre were worth $1,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Mercadolibre by 64.5% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 51 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Mercadolibre during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Emerald Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mercadolibre during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Mercadolibre by 912.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

MELI has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Mercadolibre from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Mercadolibre from $700.00 to $660.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group set a $713.00 price target on shares of Mercadolibre and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Mercadolibre from $730.00 to $670.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Mercadolibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $720.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $654.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $582.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.90 billion, a PE ratio of -709.76 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $549.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $584.71. Mercadolibre Inc has a twelve month low of $257.52 and a twelve month high of $698.98.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($2.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($2.97). The business had revenue of $603.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.23 million. Mercadolibre had a negative net margin of 5.87% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Mercadolibre Inc will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mercadolibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

