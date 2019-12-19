Millennium Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 25,214 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in CVR Energy were worth $1,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in CVR Energy by 7,794.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CVR Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVR Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVI stock opened at $41.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. CVR Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.46 and a twelve month high of $55.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.67.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.27. CVR Energy had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter.

Separately, Tudor Pickering raised CVR Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates in Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer segments. The Petroleum segment refines and markets transportation fuels, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

