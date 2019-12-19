Millennium Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $1,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RGEN. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Repligen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $529,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Repligen by 100.8% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 15,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 7,995 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 193.5% in the third quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 75,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,812,000 after purchasing an additional 49,960 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 273.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 26,044 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 126.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 541,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,541,000 after purchasing an additional 302,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RGEN opened at $89.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 16.03 and a quick ratio of 14.70. Repligen Co. has a 1 year low of $48.26 and a 1 year high of $99.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.32.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $69.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.10 million. Repligen had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 6.50%. Repligen’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Repligen in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Leerink Swann started coverage on Repligen in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Svb Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Repligen in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.63.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

